Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 905 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $14,328,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after buying an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $6,849,000. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC opened at $32.10 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.