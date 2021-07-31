Geode Capital Management LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $136.11 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

