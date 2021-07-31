Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ENI by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in ENI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

