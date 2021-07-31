Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 602,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 362,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 236,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.