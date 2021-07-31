George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

WN stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$129.38. 230,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,281. The company has a market cap of C$19.66 billion and a PE ratio of 73.10. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$130.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$120.05.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 8.3100002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

Several research analysts have commented on WN shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

