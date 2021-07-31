GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

