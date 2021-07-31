GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 144,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 896,693 shares.The stock last traded at $33.44 and had previously closed at $33.60.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.32.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

