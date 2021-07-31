GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. GFL Environmental traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.92. Approximately 42,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 901,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.19.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

