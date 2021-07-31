Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,351 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.60. 1,405,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

