Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,026,000 after acquiring an additional 441,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,170. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

