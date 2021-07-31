Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $99.86 Average PT from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.36.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 9,619,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,431. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 57.08% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 384.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 15,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

