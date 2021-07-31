Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

