Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 450,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,590,262 shares.The stock last traded at $70.00 and had previously closed at $70.06.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

