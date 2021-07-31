Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

