Global Payments (GPN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY21 guidance at $7.87 to $8.07 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.17. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

