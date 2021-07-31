Global Payments Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 22,973 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,959% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,116 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,568. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

