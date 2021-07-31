Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of QYLG stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.23. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $32.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

