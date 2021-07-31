Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) Trading Down 0.2%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 43,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

About Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

