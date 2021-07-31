Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.55. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 110,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,563. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

