Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.55. Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golden Entertainment.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million.
NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 110,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,563. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.
In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.