Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMTS. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,853,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Spartacus Acquisition by 54.8% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 809,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMTS stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

