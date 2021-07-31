Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CRS opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.20. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

