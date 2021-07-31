Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.72 Million in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 374,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,777,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

Shares of MACQU stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

