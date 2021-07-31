Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.87 Million in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,998,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,074,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,766,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDUP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ThredUp Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

