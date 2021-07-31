Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $3.92 Million in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 404,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Legato Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $729,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $3,910,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LEGO opened at $10.18 on Friday. Legato Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

