Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,616,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47,334 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 3.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 309,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,939. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

