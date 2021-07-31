GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $467,125.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $473,750.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,416,000 after acquiring an additional 144,988 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% during the first quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after acquiring an additional 492,862 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

