GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 7,400 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at $24,204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

