Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.92. 12,405,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,675,008. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

