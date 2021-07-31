Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.95.

NYSE:TMO traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,675. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $543.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

