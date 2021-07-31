Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.86 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $517.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,171. The company’s fifty day moving average is $514.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

