Gradient Investments LLC Sells 49,349 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,349 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

