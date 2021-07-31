Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $160,620,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,548,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,009. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.