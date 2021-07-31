Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRAY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 184,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

