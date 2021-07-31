Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330,519 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

