Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPEAF. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

GPEAF stock remained flat at $$10.30 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

