Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 590,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 104,502 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.03 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

