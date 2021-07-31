Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,868 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.33.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.