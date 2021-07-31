Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,287 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.