Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,514 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Unisys were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Unisys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unisys by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unisys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UIS stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

