Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

