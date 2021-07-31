Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Stake Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

