Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.80. 326,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,490. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

GWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

