Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,221,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,035,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,573.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 317,808 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 332,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

