Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 7.5%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.14. 5,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 801,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

