Green Dot Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,123% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.