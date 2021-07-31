GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.