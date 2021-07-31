GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.
Shares of GSKY stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
