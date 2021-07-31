Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.27%.

Griffon stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. 355,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36. Griffon has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

