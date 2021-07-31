Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $16.00. Grifols shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 1,566 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4385 dividend. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $65,137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after buying an additional 1,608,928 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $24,354,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $24,203,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 28.6% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after buying an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

