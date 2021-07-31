GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Short Interest Update

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the June 30th total of 521,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:GSAH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 763,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,478. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

