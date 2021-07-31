Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.48% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBB stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $259.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $46,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,158.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

